Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF $LOUP

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF makes up about 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 4.86% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 193,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $72.86.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

