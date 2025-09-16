Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.50 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $226.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $230.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of -665.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.99 and its 200-day moving average is $162.80.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,738 shares of company stock worth $133,776,142. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

