iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF $ISCB Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

