MYX Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $198.88 Million (MYX)

MYX Finance (MYX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, MYX Finance has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MYX Finance token can now be purchased for $10.58 or 0.00009215 BTC on major exchanges. MYX Finance has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $198.88 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115,523.42 or 0.99808899 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,721.13 or 0.99927917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00356212 BTC.

MYX Finance’s launch date was May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. MYX Finance’s official website is app.myx.finance. MYX Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@myxfinance. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 197,111,680.5 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 11.0853321 USD and is down -21.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $266,436,220.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYX Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MYX Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

