Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 105.6% in August

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,362,600 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 10,392,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Price Performance

Shares of SHWGF stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

