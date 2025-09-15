Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 105.6% in August

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,362,600 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 10,392,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Price Performance
Shares of SHWGF stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Wall Street Eyes +30% Upside in Synopsys After Huge Earnings Fall
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.