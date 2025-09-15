Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPHDF stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
