Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPHDF stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

