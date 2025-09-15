Succinct (PROVE) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Succinct (PROVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Succinct has a market cap of $175.05 million and approximately $42.79 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Succinct has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Succinct token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Succinct

Succinct’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Succinct is blog.succinct.xyz. The official website for Succinct is www.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs.

Succinct Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 0.96458626 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $48,456,002.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Succinct directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Succinct should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Succinct using one of the exchanges listed above.

