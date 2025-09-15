Itaconix (LON:ITX) Posts Earnings Results

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Itaconix had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

LON:ITX opened at GBX 128.60 on Monday. Itaconix has a one year low of GBX 92.50 and a one year high of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of £17.34 million, a PE ratio of -931.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 target price on shares of Itaconix in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 325.

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

