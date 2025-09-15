Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Grows By 63.3%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 962,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

StarHub Price Performance

StarHub stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

