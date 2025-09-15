Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Grows By 63.3%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 962,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
StarHub Price Performance
StarHub stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
StarHub Company Profile
