HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Posts Earnings Results

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment trust reported GBX 2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

HGT opened at GBX 497 on Monday. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 420 and a one year high of GBX 550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 503.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.55 and a beta of 0.44.

About HgCapital Trust

Further Reading

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

