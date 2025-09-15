HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Posts Earnings Results

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment trust reported GBX 2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.
HgCapital Trust Price Performance
HGT opened at GBX 497 on Monday. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 420 and a one year high of GBX 550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 503.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.55 and a beta of 0.44.
About HgCapital Trust
With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.
Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees
