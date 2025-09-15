Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE India ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,348,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 718.0% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,188 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,386,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,285,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 123,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FLIN opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.