Head to Head Comparison: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) & International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and International General Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $13.68 billion 1.20 $1.27 billion $3.94 15.37 International General Insurance $539.00 million 2.00 $135.15 million $2.76 8.77

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fidelity National Financial pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and International General Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 7.93% 14.30% 1.28% International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fidelity National Financial and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus target price of $71.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.17%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Fidelity National Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

