Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 292 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 2.8%

NVS opened at $124.12 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

