Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

XYLD stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

