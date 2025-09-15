1,034 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,568 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1%

LMT opened at $471.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

