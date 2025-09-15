Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 11,811 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,452,000 after purchasing an additional 233,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.34 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

