SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Purchased by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 196.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,153 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 6.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

