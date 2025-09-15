Head to Head Survey: Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) & Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A Dacotah Banks 11.94% N/A N/A

Dividends

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Community Heritage Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dacotah Banks pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Dacotah Banks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.53 $8.12 million $2.77 10.83 Dacotah Banks $248.97 million 1.65 $29.73 million $2.67 13.85

Dacotah Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dacotah Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dacotah Banks beats Community Heritage Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; business, term, and small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; mobile and online banking; auto, homeowner, health, and life insurance products; and estate, and trust services. Further, the company offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, charitable giving, and elder care services, as well as cash management services. Additionally, it provides offers operating lines of credit, state and federal programs, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services; and farm and ranch management services. The company operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

