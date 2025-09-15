Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB Shares Sold by PTM Wealth Management LLC

PTM Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up 0.4% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PTM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $38.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.