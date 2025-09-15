Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

