Brokerages Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Target Price at $47.21

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.2143.

VAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

NYSE VAL opened at $52.09 on Monday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Valaris by 33.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $56,046,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

