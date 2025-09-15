Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.14 on Monday. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 481.35%.The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Enovix declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enovix by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 675,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Enovix by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 69,435 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Enovix by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,736,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 721,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 191,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.