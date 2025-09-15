Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,557,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after acquiring an additional 223,457 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,896,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,454,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 643,641 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,458,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 740,046 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.