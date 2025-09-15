Short Interest in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD) Grows By 166.3%

AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,300 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AB Disruptors ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of AB Disruptors ETF stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. AB Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $923.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52.
AB Disruptors ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Disruptors ETF
AB Disruptors ETF Company Profile
The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AB Disruptors ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for AB Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.