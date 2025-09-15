Short Interest in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD) Grows By 166.3%

AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,300 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AB Disruptors ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AB Disruptors ETF stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. AB Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $923.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52.

AB Disruptors ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Disruptors ETF

AB Disruptors ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

