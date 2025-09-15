Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $324.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $325.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

