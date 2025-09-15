Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.41 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

