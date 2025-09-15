Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,800 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Volt Carbon Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

