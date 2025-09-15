Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $395.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

