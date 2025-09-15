Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 4.4%

BATS:INDA opened at $53.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

