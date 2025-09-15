Reviewing HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) & Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Equinor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair -0.32% 1.89% 1.06% Equinor ASA 7.60% 16.91% 5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HF Sinclair and Equinor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 1 5 5 1 2.50 Equinor ASA 7 5 4 0 1.81

Volatility & Risk

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus price target of $51.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Equinor ASA has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Equinor ASA.

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinor ASA has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Equinor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Equinor ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equinor ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. HF Sinclair pays out -434.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinor ASA pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HF Sinclair has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and Equinor ASA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $28.58 billion 0.33 $177.00 million ($0.46) -111.11 Equinor ASA $103.77 billion 0.69 $8.81 billion $3.01 8.06

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments. The company also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; trades in power and emissions; operates refineries, terminals and processing, and power plants; and develops low carbon solutions for oil and gas. In addition, it develops carbon capture and storage projects; provides transportation solutions, including pipelines, shipping, trucking, and rail; and develops and explores for renewable energy, such as offshore wind, green hydrogen, and solar power. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

