Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,900 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 197,023 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 176.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 588,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 375,426 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

