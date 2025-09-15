Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) PT at $17.89

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.7%

RSI stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $680,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,662.25. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,193,075.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 823,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,187,822.42. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469,705 shares of company stock worth $41,639,796 over the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 123,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.