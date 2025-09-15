Boltwood Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.91 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

