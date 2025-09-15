Boltwood Capital Management Sells 238 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,816 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,513 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TPR stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

