Financial Contrast: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 9.81% 13.42% 1.30% Fidelity National Information Services 1.09% 18.73% 8.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 Fidelity National Information Services 1 7 13 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Payoneer Global and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 54.81%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $91.63, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Risk and Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and Fidelity National Information Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $977.72 million 2.40 $121.16 million $0.26 25.00 Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.45 $1.45 billion $0.18 371.61

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Payoneer Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

