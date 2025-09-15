975 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Bought by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,305 shares of company stock worth $7,093,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $283.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.85 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. FBN Securities raised Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

