RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

