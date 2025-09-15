TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

