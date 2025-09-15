Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 151 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $114.53 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $184.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Novanta



Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

