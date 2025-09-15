Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,316 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $262.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.