NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NRG Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

