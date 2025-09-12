Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.5%

KNSL opened at $436.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.90 and its 200 day moving average is $462.02.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.