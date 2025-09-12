Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF $FDLS Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF alerts:

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLS opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Profile

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.