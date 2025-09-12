Short Interest in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Decreases By 69.2%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 434.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA UTSL opened at $40.44 on Friday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.61.

About Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Utilities Select Sector index. The fund provides daily 3x exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of utility companies in the US. UTSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

