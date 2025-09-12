InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 31,724.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,810,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 25,257.5% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 204,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 152,729.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $20,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $324.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.29 and a 52 week high of $325.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,930 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

