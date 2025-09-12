Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 69.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $2.11 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.