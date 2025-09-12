Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 69.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 1.0%
OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $2.11 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.
About SMA Solar Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.