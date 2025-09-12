Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 24440323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 143.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up –51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 267,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,782.76. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saleem Drera sold 266,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,210.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,458.74. The trade was a 91.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,224 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

