CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

