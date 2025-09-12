John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 70.8% in August

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $687,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.