John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 70.8% in August

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
