LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.91 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 388480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $3,918,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 270.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $36,657,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

